Lil Yachty returns after his Lil Boat 3 project and deluxe from 2020 with a new project shining a light on some of Michigan’s best rappers titled Michigan Boy Boat. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, Icewear Vezzo, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, YN Jay, Louie Ray, and more.

You can stream Michigan Boy Boat in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.