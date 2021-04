Fivio Foreign gets “Unruly” is the latest video off his upcoming debut, B.I.B.L.E. Following his “Self Made” single, Fivio delivers his rebellious anthem as he walks through the streets of New York, makes it rain at a bank and kicks it at a photoshoot.

In other news, Fivio was arrested on April 21st in New Jersey for gun possession following a chase with police, which left one officer injured.

Watch the “Unruly” video below.