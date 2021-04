For the latest Call Of Duty Warzone, dubbed “Squad up the World:”, Activision kicks off the campaign, which is aimed at connecting players across the world, by calling on a variety of celebrities including Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Gunna, Young Thug, comedian Druski, NBA player Dennis Schröder, MLB player Mookie Betts, National Champion pistol shooter Michelle Viscusi, and many more.

Watch the new Call Of Duty Warzone trailer below.