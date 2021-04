NC producer Khrysis drops off his new full-length album, The Hour of Khrysis via Jamla Records / Empire. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by De la Soul, Pharoahe Monch, Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Evidence, Sean Boog, Geechi Suede (of Camp Lo), Sa-Roc, Chi Ali, and more.

You can stream The Hour of Khrysis in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.