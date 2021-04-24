Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks (Episode 434) “Tycoon”



In this episode:

Joe and the guys honor Shock G and pay their respects to his legacy and loved ones (24:00). They recap the Method Man/Redman Verzuz battle (27:00) and discuss Moneybagg Yo’s new album ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ (54:15). Meg thee Stallion announces that she’s taking a break (1:00:00), Saweetie gets a new Hellcat car (1:02:00), Cordae releases his EP ‘Just Until…’ (1:05:00), Young Thug faces issues with his deluxe album (1:09:05), and Joe has a critique on H.E.R.’s new song ‘Come Through’ featuring Chris Brown (1:13:00). Fabio shares a story (1:21:25), the end of prostitution prosecution in Manhattan (1:36:50), Baby Blue is recovering after an attempted robbery (1:44:15), RIP Terrence Clarke (1:55:40), Snowfall **SPOILER ALERT** (2:02:00), and more. For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Digital Underground – “Doowutchyalike” Parks | Digital Underground – “Same Song” (Ft. 2Pac) Ice | Morray – “Trenches” Ish | Naughty By Nature – “Rock and Roll” (Ft. Method Man & Redman)