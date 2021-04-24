Music Video: LION BABE – Frida Kahlo

Two years after the release of their last album Cosmic Wind, LION BABE announce that their third album Rainbow Child is coming soon. They had this to say about the upcoming project:

“It’s been two years since our last baby. The wind carried a new world. New fear arrived, and old ways subsided. So we built a rainbow to carry us over. Now it is time to color in all of the darkness. To dance in the rain. Art always follows pain, but our love never wanes.”

They drop off their first single/video from the project titled “Frida Kahlo”, which you can watch below.