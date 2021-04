Fresh off releasing his new album, A Gangster’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo’s gives fans the visuals for his single “Shottas (Lala)”. Shot in Kingston, Jamaica. Moneybagg takes part in the cinimatic crime-drama as they kidnaop and taught a hostage in a room full of cash and weed. The clip leads to a shootout at a lavish mansion. Monday (April 26th), Moneybagg is set to make his late night debut with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the “Shottas (Lala)” video below.