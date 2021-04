Following the release of his new album SDS Vibes, Slim Thug gives fans the official video for his new single “Knocking On My Door”. In the clip, Thugga puts his mack down and bags a baddie at a car dealership and takes her back to the crib. They then take a shower together, sip Moet, and then takes things to the bedroom and the balcony.

Watch the “Knocking On My Door” video below.