Music Video: PJ Morton, BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon & Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home To Me

PJ Morton calls on BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon and guitarist Charlie Bereal to cover of a the Sam Cooke classic “Bring It On Home To Me”. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated movie One Night In Miami…., the four singer don Sam Cooke-eque suits and check in to a Los Angeles motel room to recreate Sam Cooke’s 1962 hit.

Sam Cooke’s version, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 100 and is originally his remake of Charles Brown’s 1959 single “I Want to Go Home“.

Watch the “Bring It On Home To Me” video below.