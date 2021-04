Lil Baby continues to push his chart topping single, “On Me” as he adds Megan Thee Stallion to the official remix. Here is the official video. Directed by Mike Ho. In the clip, Lil Baby, Meg and a gang of baddies are surrounded by ice as they shine in the winter wonderland. Meg later stand on a volcano in her verse with a tight black leather body suit.

Watch the “On Me (Remix)” video.