Video: 50 Cent Reveals ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Trailer & Premiere Date

The first official POWER spinoff, Book II: Ghost, is currently shooting their second season. Adding Redman to the cast portray the older brother of Method Man‘s character. 50 Cent begins the roll-out for the second spinoff: Book III: Raising Kanan, which is set to debut July 18. Raising Kanan will focus on the the come up of 50’s character Kanan. The cast for the show will include Joey Bada$$, Omar Epps, Quincy Brown and more.

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Raising Kanan portrays the fifteen-year-old Kanan, who is only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city.

Watch the new trailer for Raising Kanan below.