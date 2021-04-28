Music Video: Amber Mark – Worth It

Amber Mark is gearing up to release her debut album. She returns with her latest single/video “Worth It”. She says about the record:

“We are our own worst critics, and I feel at times we are the hardest on ourselves. I wrote this song as a mantra to myself in order to lift my spirits in situations where I feel worthless. Whether someone has put you down or you’ve done it to yourself this song is meant to help you pick yourself up again and remind you just how worthy you are of happiness.”

Watch the “Worth It” video below.