Music Video: Jorja Smith – Gone

Jorja Smith will be releasing her new project Be Right Back on May 14th. This is her first project since her 2019 debut album Lost & Found and will serve as a precursor to her upcoming sophomore project. She had this to say about the project:

“It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

Here is the visual for her single “Gone”. Watch as Jorja takes a walk and vibes on a beautiful night.