R.A. The Rugged revisits his album All My Heroes Are Dead with his ’70s-inspired visual for “Golden Oldies” featuring Atmosphere’s Slug and Eamon. Directed by Doug Quille. In the video, R.A. The Rugged Man rides around in his convertible with his ladies. He later turns up in a diner with turns into a party and Slug delivers lemonade in the neighborhood.

Watch the “Golden Oldies” video below.