Ty Dolla $ign connects with Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko for the official video to his new single “By Yourself”. Off of his project Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Directed by Alex Bittan and featuring a cameo by Tiffany Haddish. This visual follows Tiffany in a failing relationship as Ty and Tiffany dance in front of a tricked out lowrider. Bryson joins performing from the junk yard and Jhené plays clean up joining Ty by the lowrider.

Watch the “By Yourself” video below.