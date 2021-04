Jay Worthy twists the cap on a cold brew in his new video,”St Ides Commercial”. In the throwback clip, Jay pays respects to the iconic malt liquor over a sample The Lost Boyz 1996 hit “Can’t Be Wasting My Time”. In the clip, he hits the deli and cops a 40oz and sips it on the front stoop with the crew. Classic NY shit.

Watch the ”St Ides Commercial” video below.