New Music: Burna Boy – Kilometre

Following his first Grammy win for his project Twice As Tall, Burna Boy sat down with on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Show to discuss plans for his follow-up. He also premiere a new record titled “Kilometre”. Here’s what he had to say about the record:

“It’s really me talking about how far I’ve come, I’ve come a long way. At the same time, just having fun with it. When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around. It doesn’t need an explanation.”

You can stream “Kilometre” below.





