Album Stream: DJ Khaled – Khaled Khaled

By cyclone -
0

DJ Khaled delivers his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaledwhich is his government name. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by Jay-Z, Nas, James FauntleroyDrakeMeek Mill21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Cardi BMigosH.E.RBig SeanRick RossLil BabyLil WayneMegan Thee StallionDaBaby, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, and more.

You can stream Khaled Khaled in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music. Also check out the official video for his Jay Z and Nas-featured single “Sorry Not Sorry”. Directed by Hype Williams.



