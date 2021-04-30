Album Stream: DJ Khaled – Khaled Khaled

DJ Khaled delivers his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, which is his government name. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by Jay-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, Drake, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, and more.

You can stream Khaled Khaled in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music. Also check out the official video for his Jay Z and Nas-featured single “Sorry Not Sorry”. Directed by Hype Williams.





