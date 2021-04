Joyner Lucas ended 2020 with his album Evolution, He returns with his first single of 2021 as he links up with Lil Baby for a new collab titled “Ramen & OJ”. In the clip Joyner starts off in the midst of a robbery, then he gets signed to a big contract. Later he’s joined by Lil Baby in lavish mansion.

Watch the “Ramen & OJ” video below.