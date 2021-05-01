Album Stream: Shelley FKA DRAM – Shelley FKA DRAM

Virginia’s Shelley FKA DRAM reintroduces himself with his new self-titled album. He had this to say about the reintroduction:

“After the release of my debut album, Big Baby DRAM, I’ve worked on so many things, but most importantly I was working on me. Ever since I was introduced to the world with ‘Cha Cha,’ my career has taken me on a journey enabling me to meet people like Rubin, Snoop, Queen Bey, and Queen Erykah Badu. I got to travel the globe, tour with Kendrick and I did Coachella. On top of all of that, simultaneously wrapped up in the fast life. I was moving with no breaks, because that’s how life was coming to me, so I took some time to focus on my health, voice and growth; focus on me. Now it’s time for everyone to meet me: Shelley.”

Shelley FKA DRAM featuring 10 new records and guest appearances by H.E.R, WATT, Summer Walker and Erykah Badu.

You can stream Shelley FKA DRAM in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



