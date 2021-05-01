EP Stream: Jay Worthy – ST. LGND 94

Jay Worthy pays homage to the hip hop inspired St. Ides advertisement of the 90s with his new EP titled ST. LGND 94. In the EP, Jay features clips from the malt liquor’s commercials, while rhyming over instrumentals from Mona Lisa, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, and more. The project announces his partnership with St. Ides with an apparel capsule collection, which you can pick up now on St. Ides’ official website.

You can stream ST. LGND 94 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.









