Coi Leray calls on Pooh Shiesty to shoot the official video for their buzzing collab “Big Purr”. Produced by Kid Hazel and directed by Reel Goats. Coi shows off her hands skills and shooting talents in a warehouse until she comes face-to-face with Pooh Shiesty.

Watch the “Big Purr” video below. Also check out her performance of her hit single “No Parties” on The Tonight Show.