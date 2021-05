Meek Mill hops on Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” for his latest freestyle/visual. Directed by Carters Vision. Meek returns spittin’ bars reminiscing on hard times and his come up while having fun and smoking in the studio. He also enjoys a nice dish, shopoing for jewelry, and of course him and his crew ride his bike through the streets of New York.

Watch the “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” below.