Music Video: YNW Melly & Kodak Black – Thugged Out

YWN Melly and Kodak Black get thugged out in the visual for their new collab. Inspired by Trick Daddy’s classic “I’m A Thug”, who also makes a cameo in the video, Kodak Black speaks to his critics screaming “Free Melly!” while kicking it with his Sniper Gang crew. The clip is full of people doing thugged out things like sticking up a store and attempting to rob an old lady but she has a surprise for them.

YNW Melly still remains behind bars since February 2019 while awaiting trial for first-degree murder in the connection with the deaths of two of his friends back in October 2018.

Watch the “Thugged Out” video below.