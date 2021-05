N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with Mysonne, Tamika Mallory & Trae Tha Truth!

Talking Hip-Hop and politics, in this episode we cover battle rap to our battles against politicians.

We discuss topics regarding community division, racism, LGBTQIA and much more!

This is an episode that you don’t want to miss!!