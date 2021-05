Fresh off the releasing of his new album Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled takes a trip to Jamaica to shoot the official video for the 9th Wonder-produced “Where You Come From” featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy. The group of Dancehall legends vibe in the exotic jungle and the tough streets of Jamrock.

Watch the “Where You Come From” video below.