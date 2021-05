DJ Muggs premieres the official video for his track “Savor The Secrets”. In the accompanying video for the self-produced record, Muggs pour a glass of wine while the instrumental rocks out. “Savor The Taste” is off of DJ Muggs limited LP, Holy Ghost, which is available for purchase with 101 bottles of wine and vinyl on SoulAssassins.com.

Watch the “Savor The Taste” video below.