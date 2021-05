LVRN singer Shelley formerly known as DRAM will release his self-titled sophomore album Shelley fka DRAM on April 29th. Following the release of his tracks “Exposure” and “Cooking With Grease”, he link up with his labelmate Summer Walker for a new record titled “All Pride Aside”.

You can stream “All Pride Aside” and check out his Tiny Desk performance below.

***Updated with the official video.***