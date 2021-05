J. Cole released his last album, KOD back in 2018. There were rumors that he had a new project on the way and today he announces The Off Season, which is set to drop on May 14th. No word on if he’s gonna drop a new single before the 14th but stay tuned.

Just know this was years in the making.

My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14 pic.twitter.com/aBw4po8fvx

— J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 4, 2021