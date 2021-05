DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Jeremih are “Thankful” for for their blessings in the official video to Khaled Khaled’s opening track. In the woods with a choir, Khaled reminisces about his coming as a young Khaled grinding and making beats. Weezy recounts his young self getting his flow right, and Jeremih gives respect to the fans while young man takes care of his sick father.

Watch the “Thankful” video below.