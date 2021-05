Locksmith continues to push his latest album, Lock Sessions Vol. 2 as he premieres the visual for his track “Hold On”. On the laid back track, Locksmith spits bars about life lesson while hanging under a graffiti covered bridge.

Lock Sessions Vol. 2 features 18 new records and guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, Xzibit, Rass Kass, Jon Connor, Chris Webby, and more.

Watch the “Hold On” video below.