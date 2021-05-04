New Music: Phife Dawg ft. Illa J – French Kiss Deux

Here’s another new record from Phife Dawg’s upcoming posthumous album, Forever. This one is titled “French Kiss Deux” featuring Illa J. Produced by Potatohead People. Phife shows love to his home away from home Montreal. Longtime friend and producer Rasta Root spoke with HHDX about the record:

“As a Canadian, this track and verses give me all the feels of my home country. Phife had a special love for Toronto and Canada in general, so ‘French Kiss Deux’ makes total sense. He also loved collaborating with Illa J over this amazingly produced track by Potatohead People……It was such an honor to work on this track with Phife”.

Illa J adds.

“It’s bittersweet. I really wish he was here to celebrate the release of this song. But I know he’s here in spirit, and I’ll never forget him spittin’ his verse over the phone to me. That will always will be a special moment.”

You can stream “French Kiss Deaux” below.