DJ Khaled links up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk for an explosive new video for their collab “Every Chance I Get”. Directed by Joseph Kahn. Khaled, Lil Baby, and Durk hit up a CGI city block with lighting effects, burning cars, some bikini-wearing baddies, and some Ciroc for the high energy clip.

Watch the “Every Chance I Get” video below.