New Music: TOBi ft. Flo Milli – Family Matters

After releasing his project Elements Vol. 1 back in October 2020, TOBi gives fans a full visual accompany the project. Tobi had this to say about the project:

“To be able to collaborate with creatives from all over the world in the middle of a pandemic was amazing. The fact that we were able to pull all this off from our homes was remarkable. It shows how creativity surpasses limited time and resources,. Mark and Makeda shot all the photos on iPhone 12 and were deliberate, thinking of ideas on the fly throughout the project. Getting to connect and work with them through FaceTime was motivating and inspiring and using iPhone offered a really personal perspective. I definitely wanted everyone to feel comfortable and confident in their respective spaces. Everyone’s been working from home, so we brought the shoot to their spaces. I did my photo shoot in the studio where I’m working on my new album, so it felt comfortable, natural and intimate for me.”

You can watch the Elements visual project now on ElementsMag.

TOBi keeps the new music coming as he links up with Flo Milli for an updated version of his track track “Family Matters”, which you can stream below.





