Jay Critch gives fans his new mixtape titled Critch Tape. Featuring 23 new tracks and guest appearances by Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Drakeo The Ruler, and Skillibeng.

You can stream Critch Tape in its entirety below and down load it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out his new video for track 19, “I’m Buggin'”.