Another day goes by and another new video from DJ Khaled’s 12th album, Khaled Khaled. This one is for his track “We Going Crazy” featuring Migos and H.E.R. In the clip, everybody is stranded on an island and are saved when Khaled purchases an emergency helicopter. Migos and H.E.R. rock out as they wait for the chopper to arrive.

Watch the “We Going Crazy” video below.