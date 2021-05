Key Glock & Young Dolph‘s new album Dum & Dummer 2 hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200. They keep the new videos rolling as they follow Key Glock’s solo visual “I Can Show You” with a Dolph solo video for his track “Hashtag”. Dolph hits up Miami with a thick baddie to lounge and floss his ice.

Watch the “Hashtag” video below.