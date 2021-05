Justine Skye will release her third album Space + Time on June 25th. Produced entirely by Timbaland. Justine has this to say about the upcoming project:

“My story and my sound finally unite. I’ve never been as vulnerable or as candid as I am on this album. I’m really laying it all out, having fun, talking shit, and being me”.

Here is her latest single from the project titled “Twisted Fantasy” featuring Rema, which you can stream below.