New Music: LVRN, 6LACK, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash & OMB Bloodbath – Just Say That

The Love Renaissance or LVRN for short have been taking over in the last few years with members Summer Walker, 6lack, Shelly aka Dram, BRS Kash just to name a few. Now they participate in the Spotify singles series with a new record titled “Just Say That” featuring OMB Bloodbath, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash, and 6LACK and Produced by Lvusm, Qioh, and Slimwav.

Stream “Just Say That” below. Also members 6LACK, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash, NoonieVsEverybody & OMB Bloodbath took part in the Rap Cavier cypher which you can watch below.