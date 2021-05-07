Album Stream: CZARFACE & MF DOOM – Super What?

After DOOM’s passing last October, a new album with CZARFACE has surfaced. In 2018, the trio of 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang’s Inspectah Deck joined forces with DOOM for an album titled CZARFACE Meets Metal Face. Here is the follow-up album titled Super What?. Esoteric speaks on hos the album came about:

“Super What?’ was recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020. When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed and mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM… he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.”

The album is split into two halves, the “DOOM Side” and the “CZAR Side”. featuring 10 new track and guest appearances by DMC (of Run-DMC), Hieroglyphics’ Del the Funky Homosapien, and more. Artwork created by LAmour Supreme.

You can stream Super What? in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



