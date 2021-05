TDE’s Isaiah Rashad returns after a brief hiatus with a new record titled “Lay Wit Ya” featuring QC’s Duke Deuce, which samples Three 6 Mafia’s, “Ridin’ In Da Chevy”. Off of Isaiah Rashad’s upcoming album The House Is Burning. In the clip, Isaiah rides out in jeep full of hyped up hotties. Duke steps in the frame to keep the party crunk with his signature dance moves.

Watch the “Lay Wit Ya” video below.