Saweetie gives fans her latest video “Fast (Motion)“. Off of her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. Directed by James Larese. In the clip, Saweetie steps on the field and dominates as a track & field star, scores the winning goal on a soccer field. She then parachutes out of a plane then ends up in a drag race on the a bridge and more.

