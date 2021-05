Young M.A and Fivio Foreign link up again. This time for a new collab titled “Hello Baby”. Produced by Mike Zombie. In the visual, M.A & Fivio light up the set red and blue and snag a fer thinly dressed twerkers and a couple of Lambos to spit a few bars.

“Hello Baby” follows Young M.A’s track “Successful” and her “Beatbox Freestyle”. Her new album, Off The Yak is set to drop on May 21.

Watch the “Hello Baby” video below.