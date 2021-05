The Alchemist snags Pink Siifu and Maxo for his latest visual, “Holy Hell”. Directed by Matt Cowen and Russel Hamilton. In the dark and grainy visual, two MCs get followed while they hang out at various spots in the city spitting introspective bars over the soulful Alchemist beat. Off of The Alchemist’s new EP This Thing Of Ours, which also features Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, Boldy James and Sideshow.

Watch the “Holy Hell” video below.