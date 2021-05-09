Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 260 w/ MC Serch

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary MC Serch!

Serch shares his origin story. Starting out as a battle rapper, Serch has made a career in hip-hop.

The self proclaimed “Forest Gump” of hip-hop, Serch shares stories of being part of historic moments in hip-hop.

Serch talks Eminem, Ecko Unlimited, signing NAS and the creation of his debut album “Illmatic” and a lot more!

MC Serch also talks about his company The Timeless Podcast Company and their new podcast “Did I Ever Tell You About… Big Daddy Kane.”