Oakland’s ALLBLACK gives fans his debut album, TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin With Me). Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by Mozzy, G-Eazy, E-40, P-Lo, Rexx Life Raj, Guapdad 4000, Drakeo The Ruler, Vince Staples, and more.

You can stream TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin With Me) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.