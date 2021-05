Little Simz will release her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert on September 3rd. She returns to music following her role as Shelley on Netflix’s Top Boy. She also makes her directorial debut for her new single “Woman” featuring Cleo Sol. The visual is an ode to women featuring a variety of women including models Jourdan Dunn, Sienna King, & Simz’ own cousins.

Watch the “Woman” video below.