Video: J. Cole: Applying Pressure (‘The Off-Season’ Documentary)



As promised, J. Cole will be dropping his new album, The Off-Season May 14th. He continues the campaign with an accompanying documentary called Applying Pressure. The documentary kicks off with a studio session with 21 Savage, which Cole breaks down how The Off-Season came about. Cole explains:

“Do you really wanna look 10-20 years from now with this music sh*t, and be like the reason you didn’t make it was the work. That’s where The Warm Up came. Every day, I woke up, I wrote verses and made beats. The Off-Season was the same concept. One more time before I leave, before I feel fulfilled in this game, let me try to reach new heights from a skills standpoint. I really tried to work on my craft, reach new heights and push myself.”

Watch the full documentary below.

