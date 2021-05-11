Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage – Let It Go

DJ Khaled new album Khaled Khaled is set to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week. He drops off another new new visual. This one is for his Justin Bieber and 21 Savage-featured track “Let It Go”. Directed by Colin Tilley. The clip is inspired by Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore and features Khaled hosting a golf tournament with his club members. Justin Bieber and 21 Savage go head to head showing off their golf skills. Khaled cruises the course in Lamborghini carts and later wrestles an alligator.

Watch the “Let It Go” video below.

