After dropping their respective solo offerings, “Hashtag” and “I Can Show You”, Young Dolph and Key Glock return with another new video from their joint project Dum & Dummer 2. This one is for the track “A Goat & A Dolphin”. In the video, the two proclaim their greatness with their braggadocios bars.

Watch the “A Goat & A Dolphin” video below.